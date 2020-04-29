Brookville High School alumnus sworn into the Air Force

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Campbell County 26-year-old man is officially a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Before family and friends, Samuel Light was sworn in at Monument Terrace near The Doughboy statue in Lynchburg.

After graduating from Brookville High School, Light attended the University of South Carolina where he earned his bachelor’s degree and recently graduated with his master’s in medical science.

2nd Lt. Light said his goal is to be a physician in the Air Force.

“Once I started going down the route of medicine and everything, I realized how great of an opportunity it would be train as a physician for them and get to serve with men and women of the country,” Light said.

Light will start as a med student at USC in August.