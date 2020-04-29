Danville man wanted after shooting into his girlfriend’s house, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old man who it said fired shots into his girlfriend’s house late Tuesday night.

Keith O’Brien Hairston Jr., of Cascade, is wanted on a charge of discharging firearms into a dwelling and using or displaying of a firearm in committing a felony.

Several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but police said no one was injured.

Hairston left the scene before officers arrived and he may have traveled in the direction of his last known address in Cascade.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 434-793-0000.