Elderberry’s launches mini-market, fundraiser for Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A local restaurant in the Roanoke Valley has partially transformed into a mini-market to help customers get the supplies they need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elderberry’s in Roanoke County had to close for a couple weeks, but the restaurant reopened and launched a mini-market. They now sell nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, bleach and toilet paper.

A Roanoke County restaurant launched a mini market to help customers and draw in business during COVID-19. (WSLS)

They’re also raising money and supplies for the Mill Mountain Zoo. Customers can buy cases of food for the animals and Elderberry’s will deliver it.

“That feels good around these kind of times too, to be able to say, 'Hey, this is something that I can do that would help some people out,” said the owner, Rebecca Mason.

The restaurant is also selling hand-knit masks.