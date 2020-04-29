Lynchburg City Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A staff member with Lynchburg City Schools tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced on Tuesday night.

The employee is currently in isolation. They reported the positive result to school officials on Tuesday night.

School officials said the staff member was working in the Linkhorne Middle School command center.

The command center will be shut down “until further notice” as a precaution, according to school officials. Command center operations will be moved to E.C. Glass High School, and students will still receive their meals as scheduled.

School officials are working with the Virginia Department of Health to figure out who the employee was in contact with at the command center site.

This is the first staff member with Lynchburg City Schools to test positive for COVID-19.