Martinsville High School seniors honored with surprise yard signs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Seniors at Martinsville High School are going to miss out on prom, graduation and other traditions -- but school officials wanted to make sure they felt the love from their academic community this week.

On Monday and Tuesday morning, the Class of 2020 was surprised with yard signs from school officials, rewarding them for their hard work.

The signs were donated by members of the school board and local businesses and were distributed by principal Aji Dixon, assistant principals Clarence Simington and Teresa Donley, athletic director Tommy Golding and dean of students Gerald Kidd. Each sign said “Class of 2020 senior. Martinsville strong."

The school closed in March for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving around 130 seniors without a prom, graduation and the other special traditions that come with the last year of high school. However, Superintendent Zeb Talley told the school board that those events will happen at some point in the future.

The signs are just one way Martinsville’s seniors are being honored. Each day, the names of three seniors are placed on the marquee outside of the school. Those three seniors are also highlighted on the school’s social media accounts.