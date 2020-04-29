Person hospitalized, cat dead after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A person is in the hospital after a house fire in Danville early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say crews responded to the fire at 129 Nelson Ave. around 2:15 a.m. when someone called 911 after they heard someone screaming for help.

Officers say they arrived to find the occupant on the porch screaming for help, and moved them off the porch to a safe location and called the fire department.

When crews arrived, the occupant told them their cat was still inside, and heavy smoke inside the house. The cat was found and crews attempted CPR, but the cat died.

According to the fire department, the occupant had burns to the hands, feet, chest and experienced smoke inhalation. They were taken to the emergency room.

Fire damage to the house was contained to the living room, with smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home, according to the fire department. Authorities say the home can’t be lived in until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire was determined to be careless smoking.