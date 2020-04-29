Pulaski County to reopen walking, biking trails

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Walking and biking trails in Pulaski County will be reopened with limited access starting Friday at 8 a.m.

County officials say that while some trails are reopening, playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts will stay closed.

This includes the section of the Dora Trail from the Pulaski Train Depot to Cool Springs, which will be open to the public. The remainder of the Dora Trail is closed at this time due to flooding. The picnic shelter at Heritage Park will also be closed.

People who choose to use the trails will still be required to keep a social distance. Groups of 10 or more will also not be allowed, and residents are asked to wear face masks.