Support Virginia’s female veteran entrepreneurs by voting in business pitch contest

VIRGINIA – Virginia is home to more than 107,000 female veterans -- the largest percentage per capita of any state. When it comes time to leave the service, they face unique challenges.

The annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit will address these challenges and more. The virtual event will be held June 17-19.

Organizers with Virginia Women Veterans will also be announcing the winners of the The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Award Pitch Contest. More than 100 applicants pitched their ideas in two-minute videos and submitted them online.

The StreetShares Foundation selected 14 finalists. You can vote for the top three until May 3. This is the second year they’ve held the pitch contest, proving women veterans are doing pivotal things across the state.

“With disabled veterans,” said Beverly VanTull, women veteran program manager. “We also had some women veterans that were doing some great things with technology, health and wellness, so we really want to be able to invigorate our economy by adding the great value that women veteran entrepreneurs, women military spouses bring to the table.”

The top three winners will be judged by a panel of business executives and entrepreneurs and announced at the virtual summit on June 19. A total of $2,500 will be split between them. To place a vote, click here.