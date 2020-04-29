75ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 29 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added to this article before the update begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam giving the coronavirus update on April 27, 2020.
Gov. Ralph Northam giving the coronavirus update on April 27, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently 14,961 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 522 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

