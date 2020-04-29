WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 29 coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added to this article before the update begins
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
There are currently 14,961 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 522 people have died.
