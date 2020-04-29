What’s News Today: coronavirus updates, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, crews will be working to remove trees on Boonsboro Road between Link Road and Somerset Drive.

Closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Now Through May 22, Court Street and part of Seventh Street will be down to one lane. Through June 2nd, parts of Lakeside Drive and Fleetwood Drive will be down to one lane. Crews will be working on utility lines.s

The Feeding Franklin County mobile food trailer will be set up today, handing out bagged lunches. Today it will be set up at Glade Hill Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at other locations in the county this week.

Roanoke City leaders will give an update on its efforts in battling the coronavirus. In addition to city leaders we will hear from the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center and Virginia Career works Blue Ridge. You can watch the news conference at 3 p.m. on wsls dot com.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center will hold a webinar this morning. Experts will talk about reopening in the COVID-19 environment. Registration is required.