63-year-old woman dies in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 63-year-old woman died in a crash in Bedford County on Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say Payton Jackson, 63, was driving a 1993 Chrysler Town and Country east on Rt. 628 when she crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before hitting a ditch just before midnight.

According to state police, the car overturned and ejected Jackson, who was not wearing a seatbelt died at the scene.

Authorities say the crash is under investigation.