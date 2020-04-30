Costco requiring customers to wear face covering starting Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – A big change is coming to Costco stores on Monday.

President and CEO Craig Jelinek announced Thursday that beginning May 4, all customers must wear a face covering while inside its stores.

The coverings are required to cover both the mouth and nose.

Two exceptions to this are children under the age of 2, as well as those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

Here’s the full letter from Jelinek:

Dear Costco Member,

To help protect our employees and members, effective May 4, 2020, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

Costco employees are required to wear face coverings, and now we are asking that Costco members do so too. We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too.

In short, we believe this is the right thing to do under the current circumstances. Although some may disagree with this policy or question its effectiveness, we’re choosing to err on the side of safety in our shopping environments. Costco has continued to operate during this crisis as an essential business in all of our communities, and our employees are on the front lines. As part of a community, we believe this simple act of safety and courtesy is one that Costco members and employees can undertake together.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. CDC advises that face coverings can help slow the spread of the virus, including among those who are not aware they carry it. However, the use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while at Costco.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Thank you,

Craig Jelinek

President and CEO, Costco Wholesale