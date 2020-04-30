Cox to extend free internet offer for Roanoke City students into July

ROANOKE, Va. – Cox is extending its free internet offer to Roanoke City students and their families to July 15.

Installation fees will be waived and families will get instructions on how to connect their internet services. For families who recently signed up for Connect2Complete, your free internet will automatically be extended to July 15.

After July 15, families can cancel without charge or pay $9.95 per month.

You can sign up here. If you have questions, call 855-222-3252.