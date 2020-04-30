God’s Pit Crew donates food, supplies to Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – One local school district now has more food and supplies for students thanks to a local nonprofit.

God’s Pit Crew, which is based in Danville, donated 500 boxes of food and 500 backpacks full of supplies to Roanoke City Schools on Thursday morning.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton was on hand to help.

The donation was made possible thanks to a partnership between Straight Street in Roanoke and God’s Pit Crew.

“We got a call from Randy with God’s Pit Crew, saying they would like to come up, what would be a need,” Straight Street Director Keith Farmer said. "Roanoke City Schools, even though the schools aren’t meeting now, they’re making sure they have the supplies they need for their kids. Often, Roanoke city has anywhere from 500 to 700 kids on their homeless list every year.”

“It’s amazing. The things that God‘s Pit Crew is doing is unbelievable," said Burton.

God’s Pit Crew also donated a pallet of diapers for Straight Street’s parent-life ministry.