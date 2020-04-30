52ºF

Lynchburg firefighters honored for saving two children

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Firefighters in the Hill City are getting recognized for saving two children from a house fire earlier this month.

A townhome in Lynchburg caught fire on April 13, and the city is now honoring those firefighters for their life-saving efforts that day. One firefighter was hurt, but is in the process of recovering.

Below is a list of the firefighters who were honored:

  • Battalion Chief Ricky Bomar
  • Firefighter Toby Bouyea
  • Master Firefighter Wayne Casto
  • Firefighter Darryl DuBose
  • Firefighter Timothy Greenway
  • Battalion Chief David Jackson
  • Firefighter Tammy Kelly
  • Master Firefighter Patrick Madigan
  • Captain Matt Millner
  • Master Firefighter Holly Shackelford
  • Firefighter Christopher Wilmouth

