Lynchburg firefighters honored for saving two children
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Firefighters in the Hill City are getting recognized for saving two children from a house fire earlier this month.
A townhome in Lynchburg caught fire on April 13, and the city is now honoring those firefighters for their life-saving efforts that day. One firefighter was hurt, but is in the process of recovering.
Below is a list of the firefighters who were honored:
- Battalion Chief Ricky Bomar
- Firefighter Toby Bouyea
- Master Firefighter Wayne Casto
- Firefighter Darryl DuBose
- Firefighter Timothy Greenway
- Battalion Chief David Jackson
- Firefighter Tammy Kelly
- Master Firefighter Patrick Madigan
- Captain Matt Millner
- Master Firefighter Holly Shackelford
- Firefighter Christopher Wilmouth
