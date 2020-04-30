Money raised for Dr. Pepper Park after thousands of dollars in equipment stolen

ROANOKE, Va. – Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges lost thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in a burglary over the weekend.

Thanks to a generous donation, the park is now raising money to replace the equipment.

Local t-shirt company Fuzzy Pickle designed Dr. Pepper-themed t-shirts, which will be sold on the park’s website. $10 from each shirt sale will go directly to the park itself.

Park president Waynette Anderson said she did not expect the community to pitch in the way it did.

“It’s been overwhelming for me. I like to be the person giving, so I get a little uncomfortable being in this position where we need people to give back to us,” Anderson said.

The park is still organizing “Rock to the Rescue" concerts to benefit downtown Roanoke businesses, even after the burglary.