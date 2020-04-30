Roanoke leaders to make decision on Thursday about reopening city’s greenways

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s greenways have been shut down throughout April due to COVID-19, but there’s a chance that could change soon.

City leaders announced during a teleconference Wednesday that they will make a decision about the future of the greenways on Thursday. The city originally announced the greenways would remain closed through the end of April, and it is still unlikely the entire greenway will reopen soon.

“It will be a phased reopening,” said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell during the teleconference. “We have received quite a few ideas on how to do this.”

“It’s not going to be a switch, where everything comes back on,” added Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

Lea said the city is taking cues from Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen the state to find the best way to reopen the greenways. He said he understands the frustration of some people, but that the city is doing what it can to keep people safe.

“It’s been uncomfortable, it’s been inconvenient, but it’s been necessary,” Lea said. “I am just as anxious as everyone else to get moving, but we’re going to follow the governor.”