Thank a Virginia teacher who could win prizes

ROANOKE, Va. – National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8. You can thank your favorite teachers and that gives them the chance to win prizes!

The Virginia Lottery puts on the contest every year.

You send a digital thank you note and there’s a code at the bottom that teachers enter on the website for a chance to win a Virginia vacation and prizes for your school!

In the past there were paper copies that could be sent but this year it is all online.

“Now more than ever our teachers have had to switch everything midstream in the middle of the year and do things they have never had to do before to educate our children. We always think it’s important to thank our educators but this year certainly more than ever and hey everyone’s home,” said Jennifer Mullen, the Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Manager.

The prizes include a wine and beer vacation in Virginia or a health and wellness vacation.

You have until Friday, May 8 to send your thank you notes by visiting the website.

Prize winners will be announced May 20.