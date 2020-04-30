What’s News Today: food deliveries, COVID testing

ROANOKE, Va. – Milling and paving operations could impact your commute in Lynchburg today. Crews will work on Cabell Street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will be giving out food today in Galax. If you live in Galax you can head to the high school from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is expected to receive a large food donation today. The first of two truck, totaling 80,000 pounds of food is expected from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The donation is equivalent to 66,700 meals.

A new drive-thru testing site opens in Carroll County today. To be approved for a test, you must call the Mount Rogers Health District for a screening interview. Once approved, you’ll be given a time to report.

God’s Pit Crew will deliver 500 food boxes to Roanoke City Schools today. It partnered with the school system, Carilion and Straight Street to prove the food to homeless and needy families. Families will also receive a backpack with supplies for children.

The owner of Gold’s Gym facilities in Virginia will have his case heard in court today. He’s suing Governor Northam over his executive order that closes gyms, salons and restaurant dining rooms through May 8th. As we’ve reported, the suit is asking for a temporary and permanent injunction against the governor in the enforcement of the order. The hearing will be held in Culpepper County.