Botetourt, Salem farmer’s markets adjust to keep farmers and customers safe

SALEM, Va. – Farmers markets across the region are making changes to the way they do business to support farmers and keep customers safe.

Botetourt just announced its market is moving to online ordering with pick-up at the Daleville location.

Meanwhile, the Salem market will also offer pre-order pick-up on Saturday mornings.

One vendor said shopping local is your best bet during this pandemic.

“We're providing products that haven't traveled many, many miles and they haven't passed through many hands. They're pretty much coming from the farmer directly to the consumer and we think that in an open-air market is one of your best options right now,” said Sarah Sowers, owner of Sarah’s Petals.

If you would like a link to order at the Botetourt farmer’s market, click here.

If you would like to order at the Salem farmer’s markets, click here.