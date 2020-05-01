Coronavirus cases are increasing in Virginia, but so is testing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – There’s been a big increase in testing across Virginia, including in the New River Valley.

Since drive-thru testing started in the NRV, organizers have administered about 1,500 as of Friday, according to health district director, Dr. Noelle Bissell.

Testing being is done at multiple locations on a rotating schedule.

Dr. Bissell didn’t know Friday exactly how many tests had come back positive, but said about 4.5% of the tests do and that that is the lowest in the state.

Statewide, 5,000 tests were being done a day as of Friday.

At a news conference Friday, the head of the state testing task force said that is what she considers stage two of five, with the next stage being 7,500 tests a day and the final stage being 20,000 tests a day.

Dr. Bissell said testing is being offered broadly in the NRV, meaning people who are simply concerned or not symptomatic are being tested as long as they have approval from a doctor.

“The wonderful thing about what we’re doing here, is we’re taking the clinical picture about whether they’ve been exposed and whether they have symptoms and then work and then we are, in most cases, doing the nasal pharyngeal swab of and then we do the antibody testing and we put it all together and see if we can piece together how it all evolves," said Bissell.

Virginia Tech first-year public health grad student Teace Markwalter said volunteering at the testing sites to help administer the tests has shown her what she’s learning in the classroom is both important and needed in the world.

“I think it’s definitely useful in seeing how there’s definitely an importance in combining how we study infectious diseases and education, being able to communicate to the public while also still being able to analyze what’s going on," said Markwalter.

Bissell said testing will likely continue for quite some time, adding she believes a testing model is in place to keep people safe as the need for increased testing will likely increase as students return to the community later in the year.