Employee at Volvo plant in Dublin tested positive for COVID-19
Company leaders said the employee tested positive about two weeks ago
DUBLIN, Va. – An employee at Volvo’s Dublin plant tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago, company leaders said on Thursday.
Company leaders said she caught it from a family member, not at the plant.
The employee hadn’t been at work for about a week before she started developing symptoms.
Company leaders report that the she is doing fine.
