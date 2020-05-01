52ºF

Employee at Volvo plant in Dublin tested positive for COVID-19

Company leaders said the employee tested positive about two weeks ago

DUBLIN, Va. – An employee at Volvo’s Dublin plant tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago, company leaders said on Thursday.

Company leaders said she caught it from a family member, not at the plant.

The employee hadn’t been at work for about a week before she started developing symptoms.

Company leaders report that the she is doing fine.

