Hank Williams Jr. cancels October 24 concert in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Another highly anticipated event has been canceled out of “an abundance of caution” due to COVID-19.

The Hank Williams Jr. concert, originally scheduled for October 24 at the Salem Civic Center, has been canceled, the Civic Center announced Friday.

Anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster.com will see an automatic refund on their credit or debit card. Anyone who bought tickets at the Salem Civic Center Box Office can get a refund when they reopen to the public on or around June 10.

The Salem Civic Center announced, “Hank looks forward to seeing all his rowdy friends in Salem soon!”