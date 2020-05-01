Local law enforcement, jails receiving federal money for PPE, overtime, other expenses
City of Lynchburg, Henry County got thousands to protect officers, inmates
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Officers and inmates in some jails in central and southwest Virginia will now have the proper equipment should they see positive COVID-19 cases.
The federal government has agreed to give more than $10 million to Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice services.
According to state leaders, the City of Lynchburg and Henry County are on the list to receive money.
Lynchburg will receive $112,531 and Henry County will receive $48,233.
The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE), pay officers for overtime and training, as well as address medical needs for inmates.
