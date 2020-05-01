52ºF

Local law enforcement, jails receiving federal money for PPE, overtime, other expenses

City of Lynchburg, Henry County got thousands to protect officers, inmates

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Officers and inmates in some jails in central and southwest Virginia will now have the proper equipment should they see positive COVID-19 cases.

The federal government has agreed to give more than $10 million to Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice services.

According to state leaders, the City of Lynchburg and Henry County are on the list to receive money.

Lynchburg will receive $112,531 and Henry County will receive $48,233.

The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE), pay officers for overtime and training, as well as address medical needs for inmates.

