Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are investigating after a pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

Just after 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Timberlake Road.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The person was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police said a witness reported seeing a dark-colored sedan involved in the crash.

The car in question possibly has damage to the front passenger’s side, hood, windshield and mirror, according to Lynchburg police.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.