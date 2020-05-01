University of Lynchburg to resume classes on-campus for Fall 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg announced Friday that it will resume on-campus classes this fall.

President Dr. Kenneth R. Garren made the announcement in a campuswide email after making the decision six weeks ago to close the campus.

“I know that this time has not been easy. As we anticipate the opening of our state and the country, we must prepare for another stage of transition with faculty and staff returning to campus, and — most importantly — the return of students for the fall semester," said Dr. Garren.

The University said a task force is meeting regularly to discuss how the campus can be reopened safely and to come up with various scenarios and procedures. The group is working with local and state health officials, as well as Lynchburg’s crisis management team. They will also consult with faculty and staff at the University.

Dr. Garren pointed out that uncertainty remains a major theme and life on campus won’t resume as ‘normal.'

“We are now preparing to adapt all academic, residential, and on-campus activities to protect our community, while continuing to provide the Lynchburg experience for which we are known,” Dr. Garren said. “The campus we return to for the fall semester will be different by design as we implement critical health and safety protocols.”

Those protocols may include:

Continued social distancing for academic settings, residence halls, dining, offices, and events;

Screening, testing, and tracing protocols;

Student health and counseling services;

Continued deep-cleaning of all facilities; and

COVID-19 kits for students, faculty, and staff that would include masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies.

Dr. Garren added that the University continues to “explore various contingencies” as the fall semester approaches, including alternate scheduling of classes, hybrid options, and opportunities for remote teaching and learning.