WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 1 coronavirus update

Governor schedule to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream will be added to this article before governor speaks.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on April 29, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

This will be his final scheduled update of the week

There are currently 16,901 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 581 people have died.

