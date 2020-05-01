WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 1 coronavirus update
Governor schedule to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream will be added to this article before governor speaks.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.
This will be his final scheduled update of the week
There are currently 16,901 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 581 people have died.
