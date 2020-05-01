What’s News Today: farmers’ market opens, trails open

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority is reopening the Tinker Creek and Salem Transfer Stations. If you are going to either of these, you must wear a face mask if you are getting out of your car. The free mulch program will return next month. Hazardous Waste Events remain canceled until further notice.

The Stepping Stone Soup Kitchen in Rocky Mount reopens today at 11:45 a.m. The locations at the Rocky Mount Church of God will close. The mobile unit will still be set up throughout the county. You can call 211 to find out where.

The Town of Marion reopens its municipal golf course today. Golfers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face covering. Only one person will be allowed per golf cart, unless two players are from the safe household.

The Make Danville Shine community cleanup campaign kicks off today. Public Works will waive some fees and restrictions regarding yard waste and large bulk items. The Home Improvement Expo has been canceled. The campaign runs through the 29th.

The Bedford Farmers’ Market will open today. It will be open every Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 9th. To ensure social distancing, many vendors are taking pre-orders online that you pick up at the market. There’s also a hand sanitizing station at the entrance. You’re asked to only send one person from the family to the market.

Walking and biking trails in Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski will reopen today for limited access. Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and picnic shelters will remain closed. Social distancing is required while using the facilities. You are encouraged to wear a face covering when using the trails.