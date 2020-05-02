Bedford County church rallies around teen in cancer fight

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County college freshman is getting support as she battles cancer.

Family, friends and community members stopped by Radford Baptist Church in Moneta on Friday to offer prayers and well wishes for Hope Mullins.

They wanted to get together in a big group, but instead had a drive-by prayer vigil because of the virus outbreak. Mullins has spent the last few months in treatment at UVA and St. Jude’s for a tumor on her brain.

And the community wants to support her as she heads back for more.

'“They will go back to St. Judes at the beginning of next week and with that we are trying to recruit more of God’s people to be praying for Hope, that’s the number one request for Hope’s family has made is that we be in prayer for her," said Radford Baptist Church Senior Pastor Karl Hofheinz.

The church said Mullins’ family is incredibly appreciative of all the support they’ve received.