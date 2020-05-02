Employee at Friendship Health and Rehab in Roanoke tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders with Friendship senior living announced on Friday that an employee at Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center (FHRC) in Roanoke tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive is a “non-direct care” employee at the Hershberger Road location in Roanoke. The company said the employee is currently self-quarantined at home.

Company leaders said as soon as they learned of the positive test result, they told the Roanoke County Health Department. FHRC is working with local health officials to conduct contact tracing and potential testing for other employees and Friendship residents.

“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff. “We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and the greater community aware and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation.”

Friendship’s presence in Roanoke includes the North Campus on Hershberger Road and the South Campus on Starkey Road.