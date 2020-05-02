Lynchburg City Schools close athletic fields to public until further notice
Administration wants to keep community safe, stop large group gatherings on fields
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Effective Friday, Lynchburg City School’s athletic fields are closed to the public until further notice.
The announcement came on social media saying this was done to keep the community safe and to stop large group gatherings on the fields.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, school officials had kept the fields open. Signs are now posted to warn people of the change.
The tracks will stay open.
