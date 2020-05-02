Lynchburg focused on citizens filling out census amid pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City leaders are still focused on keeping Census 2020 at front of citizens’ minds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders told 10 News that as of Friday, about 57% of people had sent in their responses. They’d like to see more.

City officials said in the last several weeks, they’ve been uploading census information on their social media accounts and catching up with community groups on the phone, efforts they say are working to capture people’s attention while they’re home.

“...The national advertisement as well as the local advertisement and word-of-mouth are really making a difference to our citizens. Residents realize that they have opportunity to complete the census online (or) via telephone,” said John Hughes, assistant city manager.

To read more about Lynchburg’s census efforts click or tap here.