Lynchburg police, deputies receive federal money for PPE, sanitizing supplies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department now has enough personal protective equipment (PEE) for its 150 sworn-in officers.

A recent grant totaling $112,531 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and Office of Justice Programs has allowed the department to buy more N-95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes.

This will allow every patrol officer to carry those supplies with them in their squad car.

“We’re trying to be good fiscal stewards. The city is trying to conserve money right now because of the budget shortfall. So, this grant allows us to purchase those items and not have to dip into our reserves or any of the city’s funds, taxpayer funds,” Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator, said.

Lynchburg City Sheriff’s Office is also sharing a part of the grant to protect its deputies.

The emergency funding to be used by the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office will buy COVID-19-related protection.

Here’s a breakdown of where the money will go:

Equipment ($46,872)

Decontamination Services ($27,525)

Supplies ($19,197)

Overtime ($17,590)

Fringe Benefits and expenditures ($1,347)

The department said no local matching funds are required.