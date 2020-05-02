Roanoke City Democratic Committee to virtually nominate candidates

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Democratic Committee (RCDC) has adjusted its May 2 nominating process due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, May 2, the committee will now select the Democratic City Council slate during a virtual committee-only convention. The original convention was set to take place on the same day during a committee-run, day-long, in-person unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary.

There are five candidates running as Democrats for three City Council seats.

Local Democratic committees are required by the Democratic Party of Virginia to choose a nomination process when there are more candidates than positions.

“When a primary is necessary, RCDC has a long tradition of holding an unassembled caucus as the nomination process. The committee researched all legitimate processes in hopes of keeping this year’s process as open as possible,” said Andrew Whitley, the executive director of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

According to Whitley, the committee-only convention is the most common nominating process used by committees throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Apart from choosing not to endorse anyone and all of the candidates running as independent, this year, the COVID-19 crisis has made all but the committee-only convention untenable," Whitley said.

“RCDC is proud to have five candidates who support the values and principles of our party and they deserve our serious attention and consideration,” stated Beth Deel, Chair of the RCDC. “RCDC has a responsibility to select three of them to stand as our Democratic nominees for Roanoke City Council next November. This committee convention process, though new to Roanoke and to our committee, will deliver three strong Democrats for the voters of Roanoke to consider in the General Election on November 3, while ensuring we follow all current COVID 19 suppression orders and take every measure to safeguard the health of everyone in Roanoke City. We look forward to hearing from this group of five strong candidates in the next four weeks as they share their policy positions and vision for Roanoke with the committee's 76 members, a diverse geographic reflection of Roanoke Democrats.”

Five Democrats have officially declared candidacy for three open Roanoke City Council seats: Robert Jeffrey Jr., Stephanie Moon, Luke W. Priddy, Peter Volosin, and current City Councilperson Trish White-Boyd.

Current Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. is the only Democratic nominee for Mayor. The nomination process for that office, also originally scheduled to occur on May 2, has been canceled.

The council seats will be filled during the Roanoke November Municipal General Election.