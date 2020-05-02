Star City Cruisers holds ‘thank you cruise’ to honor frontline workers

ROANOKE, Va. – Car lovers from all across southwest Virginia hit the roads on Friday to thank frontline workers.

It was the first meeting for the Star City Cruisers since January.

They rode around Roanoke to thank all of the health care workers, law enforcement and other essential employees for keeping everyone safe.

“A lot of them have done a lot of extra work, put themselves in the line of danger with the virus itself to get out here and help these people and we really appreciate it," said Dennis Akers, president of Star City Cruisers.

The Cruisers drove by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital again at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.