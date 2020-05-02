Vinton neighborhood does outdoor Zumba classes during stay-at-home order

VINTON, Va. – Too much time inside has led to dancing in the streets for one Vinton neighborhood.

That is, socially-distanced dancing, of course.

Under normal circumstances, Angela Giles teaches Zumba classes at the Lancerlot Sports Complex, but Friday was her fourth time hosting a class outside, free of charge.

It took place in a cul-de-sac within the Stonebridge Acres neighborhood.

“It gives people something to do," Giles said. “While we’re all shut in, and gets people moving. And seeing humans, that we haven’t seen in awhile so, even though we’re maintaining social distancing we’re still getting out and moving…”

She posts about her classes on her neighborhood Facebook page and she plans to continue hosting them (weather permitting) until things return to normal.