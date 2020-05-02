WSLS 10 News Team wins multiple Associated Press awards for reporting

ROANOKE, Va. – The WSLS 10 News team was honored to take home multiple awards Saturday afternoon during the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards for content that aired during 2019. It was a virtual ceremony this year and the awards honor the news media in Virginia and West Virginia.

The 10 News team won the following:

First Place - Best Team News Coverage - Michael Brown

First Place - Best Serious Feature - John Carlin and Paul Eldert for Project Ezekiel

First Place - Best News Promo - Marine Manhunt, Michael Brown Arrested

First Place - Douglas Southall Freeman Award - Jenna Zibton and Howard Swank for ’30 Days of Hope'

Second Place - Continuing Coverage: Missing Marine Manhunt

Second Place - Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias - John Appicello, Brooke Leonard, Eric Johnson

Second Place - Best Newscast