Your name in lights: Salem Civic Center marquee highlights high school seniors
Names of all seniors will scroll on the sign through graduation season
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Civic Center is not hosting an in-person graduation for the class of 2020, but it is honoring high school seniors with a highly visible tribute.
The arena’s marquee on Roanoke Boulevard will scroll through the names of every upcoming high school graduate from Roanoke and Botetourt counties, one high school at a time. The sign is highlighting Cave Spring High School’s graduating class until May 3.
Roanoke County Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely mentioned the sign when he revealed his school district’s graduation plans two weeks ago. He said the sign outside of the civic center will help make up for not having a graduation ceremony inside of it.
“We are trying to do everything we can to honor the students, to commit to an in-person celebration when we’re able to do that, but meanwhile, giving them what they deserve," Nicely said.
The sign has already profiled Salem High School’s graduating class.
The schedule for each high school’s moment in lights is below:
- Cave Spring High School: April 27 to May 3
- William Byrd High School: May 4 to May 10
- Hidden Valley High School: May 11 to May 17
- Northside High School: May 18 to May 24
- Glenvar High School: May 25 to May 31
- Lord Botetourt High School: June 1 to June 7
