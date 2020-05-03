Food service worker for Halifax County Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HAILFAX Co., Va. – A food service worker for Halifax County Public Schools has tested positive for Coronavirus.

That’s according to a statement from Superintendent Mark Lineburg.

Lineburg says, fortunately, the worker was asymptomatic.

As a result, a number of foodservice employees will be in quarantine until May 11, 2020.

All food distribution will be also suspended at all schools until May 11.

“In working with the Virginia Department of Health, we were informed that there was not additional risks to families who picked up food from our schools,” Lineburd stated.