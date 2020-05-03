Roanoke City Democrats announce 2020 ticket for Roanoke City Elections

Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin, and Robert Jeffrey, Jr. will join Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. to form the Democratic Ticket for the November 2020 Election

That’s according to the Roanoke City Democrats.

The three nominees were chosen Saturday.

Trish White-Boyd currently serves on City Council following appointment to that seat in January of 2019. She is the owner and administrator for Blue Ridge Senior Services and has proven herself to be a strong community advocate.

Peter Volosin graduated from Patrick Henry High School and Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. Volosin serves on the board of Local Colors, the Roanoke Fair Housing Board, the Roanoke Valley - Alleghany Regional Commission, the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, and the Roanoke Diversity Center as well as a planner for Botetourt County government.

Robert Jeffrey, Jr. launched ColorsVA. Mr. Jeffrey is Vice-Chair for Goodwill Industries of the Valley and serves on the boards of Family Promise of Greater Roanoke and the United Way of the Roanoke Valley.

White-Boyd received the highest number of votes, 59, followed by Volosin with 50 and Jeffrey with 47 to win the nominations to run for the three seats on the November ballot.