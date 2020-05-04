Lynchburg’s swift water team training, preparing

LYNCHBURG, Va – As many people are enjoying the weather by hiking or kayaking, Lynchburg Fire Department employees are using the change in temperature for a slightly different purpose.

They are using this time to freshen up their water skills.

Members of the city’s swift water rescue team were on the James River practicing rope drills and boat rescues.

Lynchburg's swift water rescue training (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Over the weekend, the team was asked to help missing kayaker in Campbell County.

Thankfully, 10 News was told that she was found safe on land and was also wearing a life jacket.

The department said a few hours before the call they had a group training on the river.

“Honestly, swift water rescues are one of the most dangerous forms of heavy tactical rescue that we do. So, we need to stay sharp on those skills to make sure everybody’s safe and goes home,” said Capt. Scott Hargis.