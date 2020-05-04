Virginia Tech site one of three statewide able to decontaminate PPE

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hospitals and healthcare facilities can now send their N95 masks to a facility at Virginia Tech to be decontaminated.

Battelle, an Ohio-based technology company, has set up a decontamination chambers at the Marching Virginians Center.

It’s one of only three sites in the state and it’s capable of cleaning 80,000 masks a day.

N95 masks will be shipped in from across both Virginia and West Virginia to be cleaned and then sent back to be reused.

The other two facilities are being set up in Hampton Roads and Chesterfield County.

In all, the company is setting up 60 sites across the country.

“We are going to fill the chamber with hydrogen peroxide and let it clean for a few hours. Once that’s done, we’re going to purge it out for a couple of hours, monitor it, make sure the chamber is safe for our personnel to go back in and the masks are clean," said Christian Williams, Battelle’s Blacksburg site lead.

As of Monday afternoon, no masks had been sent in.

Williams hopes to be able to start decontaminating masks by the end of the week.