Published: May 4, 2020, 11:06 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:55 am

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia public health officials will be giving a coronavirus update prior to Gov. Ralph Northam’s address on Monday.

At noon, they’ll be holding a coronavirus data briefing.

Later, at 2 p.m., the governor will be giving the first of his tri-weekly coronavirus updates.