WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam outlining Virginia’s reopening guidelines

Published: May 4, 2020, 10:58 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:24 am

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

During Monday’s update, he’s expected to outline the state’s next steps towards reopening the economy.

There are currently 19,492 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 684 people have died.

