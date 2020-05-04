WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam outlining Virginia’s reopening guidelines
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before the governor begins
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.
During Monday’s update, he’s expected to outline the state’s next steps towards reopening the economy.
There are currently 19,492 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 684 people have died.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.