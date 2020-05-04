69ºF

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam outlining Virginia’s reopening guidelines

Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on April 29, 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

During Monday’s update, he’s expected to outline the state’s next steps towards reopening the economy.

There are currently 19,492 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 684 people have died.

