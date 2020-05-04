What’s News Today: Tourism Week, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Expect lane closures on Memorial Avenue near Langhorne Road. Closures will be in place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 30th.

Roanoke City Council will discuss the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport Commission’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year. The airport commission expects to see its revenues cut in half for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1st. That would mean a project deficit of $4.9 million. The commission says it is allocating funds from CARES Act to fund operating deficiencies. As we’ve reported, the airport received more than $20 million.

Part of Route 722 or Cranberry Road in Carroll County will be closed starting today. The closure will be in place near Trapper Drive as crews replace a pipe. Work is expected to place two week. A detour will be in place.

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week. This week, The Virginia Tourism Corporation offer content, showing off the diverse opportunities you can experience in the Commonwealth. Prior to the current pandemic, tourism was responsible for 8,000 jobs and nearly $900 million in revenue. Tourism officials from across Virginia encourage you to support an important part of the tourism industry, local restaurants, by eating out this week.