Alleghany County schools look to provide internet for students without access

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – One local school district is hoping to use money from the United States Cares Act to provide internet to students who do not have access.

Alleghany County superintendent Gene Kotulka said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need in rural areas for each student to have internet in their home.

In many other areas across Virginia, students are provided access to a Wi-Fi hotspot, but Kotulka said that does not work in mountainous areas like Alleghany County.

“Unless we have direct internet access to homes, it’s virtually impossible to do virtual learning,” Kotulka said.

Kotulka added they could have as many as 250 families without internet in the home.

He hopes to have a plan in place this week for installation and internet connected in homes starting in June.