1,300 meals: How a local church stepped up to help Halifax County families in need

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A local church distributed 1,300 meals to Halifax County families on Monday.

It came after Halifax County Public Schools had to temporarily suspend meal distribution because a food service worker tested positive for COVID-19.

When Fork Baptist Church Pastor Ken Warfield heard about it, he contacted church members for donations and support to fill the need for meals.

30 church volunteers packed lunches late into Sunday night. On Monday, the church gave 1,300 meals to Halifax families who relied on food distribution from the school system.

Volunteers distribute meals to Halifax County families. (Halifax County Public Schools)

Fork Baptist is hosting food pick-up events again on Wednesday and Friday at Halifax County Middle School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Halifax County Public Schools hopes to have their service running again by May 11th.