Nonprofits ask for support on Giving Tuesday Now

ROANOKE, Va. – Nonprofits hit hard by the coronavirus are asking for some big help a little earlier than normal.

Giving Tuesday is traditionally held after Thanksgiving, but May 5, charities worldwide are participating in Giving Tuesday Now.

Many organizations in our area that said they need financial support more than ever.

Special Olympics Virginia said it urgently needs funding to continue providing healthcare for people with intellectual disabilities.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is also asking for help to continue giving food to people in need.

“I think it’s going to take the entire community coming together, just like Giving Tuesday, around the focus of helping our neighbors put food on their table and certainly being healthier,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia president and CEO Pamela Irvine.

Click here to find ways you can help support Giving Tuesday Now.