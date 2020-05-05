Reach for the handlebars: 15+ self-guided bike tours to get you out of your stay-at-home rut

ROANOKE, Va. – Thinking about reaching for some handlebars to release some world pandemic stress? Here’s what you need to know.

May is National Bike Month, but because of this coronavirus pandemic, celebrating will be a little different this year.

First, the League of American Bicyclists, the organization that promotes the national month, moved National Bike to Work Day and month to September.

Second, the focus of National Bike Month won’t necessarily be on using your bike as another source of transportation. The focus will be more on just encouraging people to ride whether it’s for a good time or for the physical and mental health benefits.

To join in on the celebration, RIDE Solutions in Roanoke released 19 self-guided bike tours, including scenic views and scavenger hunts that feature local artwork.

“It’s giving people that may not have gotten out to explore on their bike. This gives them a self-guided tour so they don’t have to worry about where they’re going, they don’t have to worry about how hard it may be, they can just take their time and explore these connections between neighborhoods that they may not have known how easy it was to get there otherwise,” Tim Pohlad-Thomas, RIDE Solutions’ outreach and communications specialist said.

RIDE Solutions plans to release tours in the New River Valley, Lynchburg, Danville and Martinsville throughout May.

Downshift Bike and Brew in Roanoke is getting in on the National Bike Month too.

Right now, group rides and most of its community outreach is at a halt and the cafe is not as busy as they’d like it to be, but the bike side of the business is.

General manager Kelsey Harrington told 10 News they were seeing more interest in biking.

Bike sales in April were double what they were in April 2020. As for bike repairs, there was a 62% increase when compared to April 2019.

Harrington said, “We’ve definitely seen that increase, we’ve seen bikes getting pulled out of sheds that haven’t seen the light of day in a really long time. So it’s really exciting for us to see people getting on their bikes.”

For Downshift, the plan is to keep up the momentum for National Bike Month. The shop is hosting giveaways and virtual chats.

The next virtual chat is today, Tuesday May 5, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Ken McLeod, policy director for the League of American Bicyclists who lives in Roanoke.

Downshift’s group rides and most of its community outreach is at a halt right now. To keep up with upcoming events and the cafe, click here.