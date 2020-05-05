Roanoke County cutting $8 million from school budget, not giving staff raises

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is trying to figure out how to cut the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. They are expecting at least $8 million less than the budget passed in March.

The state funding is expected to be $3.5 million short and county funding is expected to be about $4.5 million short according to School Board Chairman Don Butzer, who said sales tax revenue decline is the problem amid the economic impacts from the Coronavirus.

He says there will not be any teacher salaries or raises in the coming year, which is expected to save about $2 million.

Butzer says some teachers and staff that retired or left will not be replaced.

Cosmetic construction projects that were planned are being put on hold and there will be fewer bus replacements.

Roanoke County was going to add what they called life counselors to help students in all areas of life but they will not be able to do that in the coming year.

“More and more kids today need help early on. We really want to identify kids who are having any kinds of issues at all. Stress or anxieties and the earlier you can catch that the better off you are and trying to solve those problems so they don’t compound over the years,” said Butzer.

Butzer says the budget isn’t final because if the economy turns around, it’s possible they may get more money from sales tax revenue in Roanoke County and they may be able to add some of these things back.

He said they’ve worked really hard to give raises to teachers and are disappointed.

“It’s just a profession that I think is undervalued and underpaid and maybe one of the silver linings that will come from this is that there might be a higher value placed on the job that teachers do,” said Butzer.